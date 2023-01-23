Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 23, 2023 / 6:19 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary

By Fred Topel
1/5
Brooke Shields discusses her career and life in "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Brooke Shields discusses her career and life in "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a thorough portrait of an artist and person who has encompassed many aspects of culture.

The two-part docuseries uses Shields as a prism through which to explore the sexualization of young women.

Advertisement

Shields speaks of her career and personal experiences in an on-camera interview. Friends, colleagues and journalists also help place those experiences in social context.

There is a lot to cover in 136 minutes over two parts. The docuseries gives each significant moment in Shields' life focus for a few minutes each.

Those cultural analysts point out that when Shields first began to model as a child in the '70s, beauty standards were shifting from voluptuous adults to sexualizing youthful girls. To Shields, she was just working, but looking back she can recognize the positions she was put in.

Advertisement

Shields' 1978 movie Pretty Baby cast her as an 11-year-old sex worker. Hearing the way co-star Keith Carradine made her comfortable kissing him sounds unsettling now, though Carradine is not featured in the documentary to speak about it.

The documentary makes the valid point that Shields and her mother, Teri, drew criticism for allowing Shields to appear in the film. Director Louis Malle did not.

When Teri and Brooke sued a photographer for releasing nude photos he took of Brooke when she was 9, defense attorneys put Brooke on trial for being a young sex kitten. Brooke recognized how she was pressured to be mature and then punished for it.

When she was in college at Princeton, Shields had the opportunity to write her first book. She realized what many new writers learn when editors and publishers want different things.

Shields wanted to share her insightful observations about going away to college. The publisher wanted legwarmers and diet tips.

Headlines have already revealed that Shields talks about Michael Jackson in the docuseries. He spread what she alleges were rumors about her to benefit his image.

Other relationships with men illustrate how the way the industry portrayed Shields may have influenced how real partners valued her, as well as how she saw herself in relationships.

Advertisement

When Shields talks about her rape, it drives home how societal messages make women question their own fault in sexual attacks. That's true of all women, let alone one who was employed by the very system that perpetuates that confusion.

The docuseries also shows the work it takes to undo that conditioning as an adult. Shields doesn't do it alone. Her friends help and support her.

Shields' fertility and postpartum issues still speak to the pressure she put on herself, because the industry drove her to succeed. She saw infertility as something she had to fix, and postpartum depression blindsided her.

Shields went public about postpartum depression in her book Down Came the Rain and shares details of the surprisingly violent thoughts she had. The docuseries points out that this, too, speaks to societal expectations of women, this time of mothers.

Mothers are promised a magical bond with their newborn, but Shields had a different experience. Coming forward, she was still vilified by powerful people but she stood up for herself.

Going through decades of career and personal turmoil does not necessarily come to a place of resolution, but rather of progress. The cameras capture an illuminating conversation between Shields and her daughters that suggest moving these issues forward with healthier ideals, but they're still a work in progress.

Advertisement

Brooke Shields is certainly an interesting enough figure to warrant a detailed biographical documentary. The social context of a young model turned actor turned writer and advocate also illuminates what the experience taught the world about Shields and taught her about the world.

Hulu will release Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields after Sundance.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya' Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Theater Camp" is a comedy about theater camp, and the cast and filmmakers have fun with theater types because they know them -- and probably are them.
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Movies // 6 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Infinity Pool" explores what can happen when wealthy tourists take advantage of a local custom that enables worse behavior than they can commit back home.
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's Nike film "Air :is heading for a theatrical release April 5 in a first-ever deal between Amazon Studios and Warner Brothers Pictures, the streamer announced Monday,
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Imanuel, aka Rich Brian, makes his acting debut in "Jamojaya," a poignant tale about fathers and sons and the recording industry.
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Movies // 23 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Cat Person" has something to say about relationships and the vulnerability women feel in society, but at an overlong two hours, the film muddies its points.
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" is a British wedding comedy with martial arts battles performed deftly by its cast.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement