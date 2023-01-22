Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 22, 2023 / 4:41 PM

Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms

By Fred Topel
1/6
Ria (Priya Kansara) practices martial arts in "Polite Society." Photo courtesy of Focus Features
Ria (Priya Kansara) practices martial arts in "Polite Society." Photo courtesy of Focus Features

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Polite Society, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is like Bend It Like Beckham for martial artists instead of soccer players. The heroine's action-packed interest adds a fun twist to the traditional British romantic-comedy.

Teenage Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) dreams of becoming a stuntwoman when she grows up. Ria is close with her older sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), who helps her train and films Ria practicing martial arts.

Advertisement

Ria's Pakistani parents and British teachers pressure Ria to do something more traditional with her life. When Lena agrees to an arranged marriage with Salim (Akshay Khanna), Ria won't lose her biggest supporter without a fight.

Ria solves more of her problems with punches and kicks than the usual British rom-com heroine. When she fights, Kansara has moves, and impressive stuntwomen to assist the more complex ones, but you see Kansara's face on camera during a lot of the choreography.

While the addition of any fighting distinguishes Polite Society from the usual Hugh Grant or Emma Thompson fare, it is still a British comedy about relationships. It doesn't turn into John Wick and there's still less fighting than the average Steven Seagal movie.

Advertisement

But, when Ria believes Salim and his family are taking Lena away from her, it plays out as more of an action movie subplot than a relationship drama. Ria's confrontation with Salim's mother, Raheela (Nimra Bucha) definitely takes the wicked stepmother role to Bond villain levels.

So when Ria gets into trouble, instead of comedic set pieces, she has to fight her way out of the situation. The fights are more comical than a straight martial arts movie, but still fun to watch.

Ria's friends, Clara (Seraphina Beh) and Alba (Ella Bruccoleri) help Ria on some of her espionage missions against Salim. They are a charming trio, but Alba and Clara unfortunately disappear for a long stretch, too.

As a British wedding comedy set in the milieu of the United Kingdom Pakistani community, Polite Society doesn't give its base genre short shrift either. Ria even performs a Hindi dance at the ceremony, so there's a little of everything in Polite Society.

If Polite Society encourages new audiences to explore the sort of martial arts movies of which Ria is a fan, that will be a win. Even if it only gives Kansara and Arya a vehicle to shine in a female-positive action rom-com, that's a win too and hopefully Polite Society won't be the last of its kind.

Advertisement

Focus Features will release Polite Society April 7 in Britain and April 28 in the United States.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams' Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity

Latest Headlines

'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 16 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Magazine Dreams" stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder with a childlike personality and rage issues. The combination is volatile but makes for a gripping film and performance.
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Still: A Michael J. Fox" movie depicts Fox's career and Parkinson's disease in an engaging 95 minute documentary, using film to illustrate Fox's life in ways his books and speeches couldn't.
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Radical" allows Eugenio Derbez to display his best qualities as real-life teacher Sergio Juarez, who inspired a class of sixth graders in Matamoros, Mexico.
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley stars in a drama that harkens back to many other unmemorable indie films that premiered at Sundance.
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
Movies // 2 days ago
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dominic Mariche and Calem MacDonald said the actors playing their nemeses in "Kids vs. Aliens" actually had a tough job in their alien costumes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement