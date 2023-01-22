Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 22, 2023 / 8:30 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot

By Fred Topel
1/5
Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun star in "Cat Person." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun star in "Cat Person." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Cat Person, which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a valid perspective on relationship dynamics. Unfortunately, the execution is as awkward and slow as a bad first date.

College sophomore Margot (Emilia Jones) meets Robert (Nicholas Braun), the cat person, at the movie theater where she works. She starts texting him and seeing him outside the theater, but worries he could be violent.

Advertisement

Cat Person begins with Margaret Atwood's quote "Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them." The film depicts the world that makes women fear for their lives, but loses focus and muddles the message.

Margot checks in with her friend Taylor (Geraldine Viswanathan) when she walks home from work alone so somebody knows where she is. Being alone with Robert causes Margot to imagine the ways in which he could attack her, in scenes that are indistinguishable from the reality of the film.

In establishing Margot and Robert's awkward getting-to-know each other phase, Cat Person spends altogether too much time between significant moments. In particular, a trip home over a college break introduces Margot's mother (Hope Davis) and other people who may have informed her view of relationships but really stalls the film.

Advertisement

There is some comedy and emotion in Margot and Robert's courtship. Margot tolerates Robert's basic taste in movies, his bad kissing and their awkward first time in bed.

Margot also gets embarrassed when her youth and inexperience shows. One sequence in which she converses with a version of herself having an out of body experience drags on after both versions of Margot have made their point.

Certainly, women tolerate even worse men than Robert every day, but there are probably more cinematic ways to convey it. A few laughs aren't enough to justify indulging in awkwardness long past the scene's purpose.

Cat Person is not unsympathetic to Robert. He is just as awkward and in his own head as Margot.

Robert is vulnerable too, but being an older man with a 20-year-old gives him the upper hand. Cat Person explores how movies teach men to equate aggression with romance, and he spirals to uncomfortable degrees.

The confusion both Robert and Margot experience is an unfortunate powder keg of a society with social media, apps and entertainment telling stories with mixed messages. But that manifests as far more dangerous to a woman than it does to a man.

A tight 90 minutes could make this point, land the comedy and tonal shifts and maybe reach the audience who needs to show more empathy towards women. By the time Cat Person has made its point, it's probably lost most of the audience.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" is a British wedding comedy with martial arts battles performed deftly by its cast.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Magazine Dreams" stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder with a childlike personality and rage issues. The combination is volatile but makes for a gripping film and performance.
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Still: A Michael J. Fox" movie depicts Fox's career and Parkinson's disease in an engaging 95 minute documentary, using film to illustrate Fox's life in ways his books and speeches couldn't.
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Radical" allows Eugenio Derbez to display his best qualities as real-life teacher Sergio Juarez, who inspired a class of sixth graders in Matamoros, Mexico.
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley stars in a drama that harkens back to many other unmemorable indie films that premiered at Sundance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement