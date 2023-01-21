Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 21, 2023 / 7:42 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity

By Fred Topel
1/5
Michael J. Fox discusses his career and Parkinson's disease in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael J. Fox discusses his career and Parkinson's disease in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Michael J. Fox has been public as an actor and forthcoming as a Parkinson's disease advocate. Nevertheless, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, showcases him in a new and personal way.

Still director Davis Guggenheim interviews Fox on camera and follows him in his daily life. Using archive footage, film clips and re-enactments, Still illustrates Fox's autobiography as he talks.

Advertisement

Re-enactments can be a dicey prospect in documentaries because they are by definition something the filmmaker constructed. Since much of Fox's story is a show business story, re-enactments feel like a Michael J. Fox movie starring stand-ins seen from behind, and recognizable music from Teen Wolf and Back to the Future.

Still also employs clips from Fox's movies and TV shows that illustrate the anecdote he's describing. Fox has a large enough body of work that there are a surprising amount of relevant clips that fit into his real-life story.

Advertisement

Fox's Parkinson's is only part of his story, but one the film confronts head-on. New footage shows Fox waking up, taking his medications, struggling to brush his teeth.

Fox has a physical therapist walk with him, reminding him to stop and reset. The camera captures Fox taking a spill, and he makes a disarming joke, as he does in other moments keeping the documentary crew in good spirits.

In his memoirs, Fox described his symptoms. He even portrayed them on screen in The Michael J. Fox Show and guest-starring roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Wife.

This raw documentary offers more of a look at Fox's day-to-day life, when he's not necessarily presenting it for cameras. Fox obviously knows the cameras are there, but the nature of documentary is catching the unexpected moments.

Remarkably, while Fox's most debilitating symptoms engender sympathy, the film astutely avoids pity. Fox himself convinces the viewer to accept and support him without any such condescending judgments while the film presents him in a compatible format.

Still reveals more intense symptoms in the last third. For the first hour, Still has eased the audience into the symptoms Fox copes with, each of which blindsided him every time they first presented.

Advertisement

Fox deals with injuries and bruises throughout the shoot, and Guggenheim shows the makeup artists painting over discolored skin. Physical therapy sessions show the work Fox puts into simply maintaining daily activity.

In a particularly revealing section for fans who have watched Fox for four decades, he describes exactly how he would compensate or cover up tremors in his movies and public appearances before he went public. While he's spoken about that before, Still shows the film and Spin City clips that show exactly what Fox was doing.

Still benefits from a subject who has used his talent to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease in an engaging way. Guggenheim enhances Fox's natural charisma with techniques unique to documentary film to take his story to a new level.

Apple TV+ will release Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie after Sundance.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Movies // 16 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Radical" allows Eugenio Derbez to display his best qualities as real-life teacher Sergio Juarez, who inspired a class of sixth graders in Matamoros, Mexico.
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Movies // 23 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley stars in a drama that harkens back to many other unmemorable indie films that premiered at Sundance.
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dominic Mariche and Calem MacDonald said the actors playing their nemeses in "Kids vs. Aliens" actually had a tough job in their alien costumes.
Hayden Panettiere makes return to horror franchise in 'Scream VI' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Hayden Panettiere makes return to horror franchise in 'Scream VI' trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Actress Hayden Panettiere makes a return to the Scream franchise in the new trailer for "Scream VI," the latest film in the horror series.
'Missing' filmmakers expand on 'Searching' technology, Easter eggs
Movies // 2 days ago
'Missing' filmmakers expand on 'Searching' technology, Easter eggs
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The directors and producers of "Missing" explain how they incorporated new technology in the "Searching" sequel and reveal some Easter eggs fans can look for.
Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to announce Oscar nominations
Movies // 3 days ago
Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to announce Oscar nominations
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "M3gan" actress Allison Williams and "Rogue One" actor Riz Ahmed will announce the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards.
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Movies // 3 days ago
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its 2023 film slate and shared premiere dates for "Rebel Moon," "Murder Mystery 2," "Extraction 2" and other projects.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement