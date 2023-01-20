Trending
Jan. 20, 2023 / 4:00 AM

'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors

By Fred Topel
1/5
Asher Grayson Percival (L-R), Dominic Mariche and Ben Tecter star in "Kids vs. Aliens." Photo courtesy of RLJE Films and Shudder
Asher Grayson Percival (L-R), Dominic Mariche and Ben Tecter star in "Kids vs. Aliens." Photo courtesy of RLJE Films and Shudder

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Calem MacDonald and Dominic Mariche said the actors portraying aliens in their film, Kids vs. Aliens, in theaters, video-on-demand and digital platforms Friday, had the most difficult job in the film.

"I felt bad for them because they'd be in the suits all day sweating," Macdonald told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "They were just a bunch of guys in alien costumes getting spoon fed through their masks."

MacDonald, 22, plays Billy, a teenager who romances Samantha (Phoebe Rex) so he can use her house for a party. Dominic, 14, plays Samantha's younger brother, Gary.

"Sometimes they'd dance," Dominic said of his alien co-stars. "They'd just say, 'Hey.' It's a little bit harder to be scared of dancing aliens that will high five all your friends."

When aliens invade the party, the kids have to band together to escape.

MacDonald said it was challenging to rehearse scenes with actors in alien costumes.

"It's hard to hear them sometimes," he said. "We tried to communicate a scene and he'd be really muffled."

Before making Kids vs. Aliens, he was afraid of horror movies like Stephen King's It, Dominic said, adding that seeing the alien costumes and special effects firsthand made him a braver viewer.

"Before Kids vs. Aliens, I would've never dreamed of filming a movie like this," Dominic said. "Now I know how it works."

Even before the aliens arrive, Gary and his friends have to contend with Billy, who bullies Samantha's sibling and his friends and confuses her by pretending to have feelings for her.

MacDonald said the script co-written by director Jason Eisener did not explain Billy's motivation. So MacDonald created his own backstory to explain why he terrorizes the boys behind Samantha's back and even uses a kid as a shield at one point.

"I thought he probably just had a horrible upbringing," MacDonald said. "Maybe he didn't feel love from other people, so therefore he's just going to project that into everybody else."

MacDonald said he did not discuss his backstory with Eisener. It was just something he needed so he could portray a bully.

"It's hard to empathize with him as an actor because he's just so horrible," MacDonald said. "That was just helping myself get motivated and figure out why he's doing these terrible things."

Gary is an aspiring filmmaker and makes home movies with his friends. Dominic said he could relate to Gary in other ways besides sharing Hollywood dreams.

"Gary and I have the same sense of snarky cocky humor," Dominic said.

Kids vs. Aliens filmed in Eisener's parents' home in Nova Scotia. For Dominic, that meant more than two months away from his Canadian west coast home.

"It's my first time being that far away from home," Dominic said. "My dad came with me."

MacDonald lives in Nova Scotia, and has acted in Canadian series in Montreal and Halifax, as well as the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, which was filmed in Canada.

MacDonald's parents run the motion picture equipment company Take One Atlantic Inc., and his father, Forbes MacDonald, is a camera operator. Calem said his parents never pressured him to go into the industry, but when he became interested as a teenager, they supported him.

"Growing up around the industry fueled that a little bit," MacDonald said. "When going into it, I knew a little bit of the ins and outs of how things worked."

Dominic, who has been acting for five years, said he was too young to remember, but he's heard that friends suggested to his parents that he'd make a good actor.

Dominic has appeared in commercials, TV shows and TV movies. Now he hopes there is a Kids vs. Aliens 2.

"That is my dream right now," he said. "I would love to do a second Kids vs. Aliens movie."

Shudder will stream Kids vs. Aliens following its theatrical release.

