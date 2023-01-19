Trending
Jan. 19, 2023

Hayden Panettiere makes return to horror franchise in 'Scream VI' trailer

By Tonya Pendleton

Hayden Panettiere attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on, November 3. She returns to the horror franchise in "Scream VI" appearing in a new trailer that was released on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hayden Panettiere attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on, November 3. She returns to the horror franchise in "Scream VI" appearing in a new trailer that was released on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Everything is bigger, faster and more dangerous in New York City, a new trailer for Screen VI, released Thursday, shows.

It appears that the Scream VI trailer is introducing a much more lethal version of Ghostface now that the franchise series is set in the Big Apple.

The trailer marks the return of actress Hayden Panettiere, who first appeared in Scream 4 in 2011.

But Scream alum Neve Campbell who originated the role of Sidney Prescott and appeared in all five previous films, doesn't appear in the trailer and won't be in the movie, as she left the series after a pay dispute in 2022.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream,'" Campbell said in a statement obtained by Variety. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

And as fans of the franchise know -- spoiler alert -- Dewey, portrayed in the Scream films by David Arquette will not return either as he was killed off in Scream V.

In the Scream VI trailer, Ghostface creates mayhem after chasing two young women into a convenience store as terrified patrons look on. A man who tries to engage is swiftly dispatched, as is another customer. And that's just the beginning, as the two women try to survive.

Panettiere and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, also return, helping Ghostface survivors to adapt to the deadlier killer. But after visiting what looks like a shrine/museum to his previous iterations, Weathers is visited by Ghostface, and it doesn't appear the odds are in her favor.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega reprise their roles from the fifth film in the Scream universe released last year.

Per the official production notes from the film, the survivors have left Woodsboro to start over. But the trailer indicates that the fresh start they hoped for may not turn out as planned as it seems they are dealing with a much deadlier enemy.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Scream return as co-directors. Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10.

