Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Movie review: Tense 'Missing' fulfills 'Searching' promise

By Fred Topel
1/5
June (Storm Reid) searches for her "Missing" mother. Photo courtesy of Screen Gems
June (Storm Reid) searches for her "Missing" mother. Photo courtesy of Screen Gems

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Searching perfected a style that theoretically could apply to many more mysteries. Its sequel, Missing, in theaters Jan. 20, proves there is more to explore.

June (Storm Reid) worries when her mother, Grace (Nia Long), does not return from a vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). June begins to dig into her mother and Kevin's computer files and video footage from Colombia to find her.

Advertisement

Like Searching, Missing unfolds entirely on June's computer screen. Scenes with actors are captured as Facetime conversations or the monitor's camera pointed at June's bedroom.

Searching was not the first movie to relegate all of its action to a computer screen, but it was the first one to get it right. Like its predecessor, Missing seamlessly blends all the text and visual communication tools that now are a part of everyday life.

Advertisement

Both Searching and Missing become a modern-day Rear Window, because the protagonist is stuck at home trying to investigate suspicious activity. Day labor apps connect June to proxies who can do some legwork for her, but she also has limited funds, so there is a ticking clock on how much she can rely on others.

Some of the clues June pursues prove to be red herrings. When June pieces together other clues much later in the film, it reminds the audience of details they took for granted just like June did.

Some viewers probably will guess the password June needs to get into Grace's accounts before June figures it out, but other twists blind-side June and the viewer. Missing keeps you guessing until the final twist.

The performances are entirely natural. Speaking on video is normal now, but for actors, it must require a different calibration of their performance. Surely, looking at a screen and acting like you're reading information is a new component of performance every actor must master.

Although Missing is an entirely new mystery with new characters, it does acknowledge that Searching happened in the same world. The abduction in Searching inspired a true crime series June watches, so when she gets ideas from the show, it's really Searching suggesting ideas to its sequel.

Advertisement

Missing incorporates a few new technologies, though it does not include the prolific Zoom. But door cameras and iPhone Live Photos add to the Searching tool set.

If there's ever a question why there's a camera filming a given scene, Missing answers it. Teenagers record so many events for social media, anyway, so it's not a stretch.

Every piece of information June finds twists the tension ever more tightly. She also gets to know her mother better by investigating this relationship.

Like Searching, the reason Missing works is that the mystery is compelling regardless of the format. Using an innovative format only delivers narrative information in a more engaging way.

It also gives hope that if there is a crisis, everybody has left enough digital bread crumbs that an intuitive loved one can follow them to effect a rescue.

It's clear the format wasn't just a one-time fluke. Missing is another taut thriller -- and, hopefully, won't be the last in this style.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes

Latest Headlines

James Cameron, 'Avatar' prodcuer Jon Landau honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
Movies // 20 hours ago
James Cameron, 'Avatar' prodcuer Jon Landau honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Avatar" director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau placed their hands and feet in cement in a TCL Chinese Theater ceremony Thursday.
Jamie Lynn Spears returns for 'Zoey 102' movie
Movies // 21 hours ago
Jamie Lynn Spears returns for 'Zoey 102' movie
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and Nickelodeon announced the start of production on "Zoey 102" Thursday. Jamie Lynn Spears executive produces the film and reprises her role from the "Zoey 101" series.
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' trailer released
Movies // 1 day ago
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' trailer released
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The trailer for the upcoming movie, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" has just been released. It's the first film adaptation of the coming-of-age book by Judy Blume.
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' teaser shows Idris Elba in the shadows
Movies // 1 day ago
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' teaser shows Idris Elba in the shadows
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a "Luther" sequel film starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Sharper' trailer: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan play games in neo-noir thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sharper' trailer: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan play games in neo-noir thriller
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Sharper," a new film starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Your Place or Mine' trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher swap houses in new rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
'Your Place or Mine' trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher swap houses in new rom-com
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix.
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Movies // 1 day ago
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Golden Globe winning "RRR" songwriter M.M. Keeravani shares the end of his acceptance speech and his own failed attempt to mimic the "Naatu Naatu" choreography.
'The Drop' reflects Anna Konkle's real motherhood worries
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Drop' reflects Anna Konkle's real motherhood worries
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "The Drop" stars Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler share how parenthood impacted their Hulu comedy.
'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates
Movies // 2 days ago
'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Shotgun Wedding," a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is coming to Prime Video.
Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors
Movies // 2 days ago
Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. Jurors include Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton, W. Kamau Bell and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement