Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 11, 2023 / 1:08 PM

Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors

By Fred Topel
1/5
Marlee Matlin will be a U.S. Documentary juror at Sundance 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Marlee Matlin will be a U.S. Documentary juror at Sundance 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced the jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. The Sundance Film Festival returns in person in Utah Jan. 19-29 and virtually from Jan. 24-29.

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic competition include Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman. Matlin starred in last year's Oscar-winning CODA, which premiered at Sundance.

Advertisement

Playwright Harris co-wrote the Sundance film Zola and the TV series Euphoria. Hittman's three films premiered at Sundance including 2020's Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The U.S. Documentary jurors are W. Kamau Bell, Ramona S. Diaz and Carla Gutierrez. Bell premiered his Showtime series We Need to Talk About Cosby at the 2022 festival.

Diaz's films have also played Sundance, including Imelda, Motherland, and A Thousand Cuts. Gutierrez is an editor whose work includes the films Julia and RBG and the Netflix series Pray Away.

Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka comprise the World Dramatic jurors. The filmmakers represent Japan, Palestine and Nigeria respectively.

The World Documentary jurors are Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau. Amer is Egyptian-American while Costa comes from Brazil and Nanau from Romania and Germany.

Advertisement

Madeleine Olnek is the Next section juror. Her debut film, Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same premiered at Sundance, and her follow-up, The Foxy Merkins premiered at Sundance's first Los Angeles summer NEXT weekend.

The Shorts jury includes Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman. Cretton's short Short Term 12 won a Sundance Jury Prize in 2009 and inspired the 2013 feature film Cretton directed.

Cretton's first feature film, I Am Not a Hipster also premiered at Sundance in 2012. His most recent film was Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Khondji founded the short film streaming service Le Cinema Club. Stratman is a prolific short filmmaker.

The Alfred P. Sloan jury comprised of Dr. Heather Berlin, Jim Gaffigan, Dr. Mandë Holford, Shalini Kantayya and Lydia Dean Pilcher. They already awarded the film The Pod Generation, which premieres opening night, the Sloan Prize.

UPI will be covering the Sundance Film Festival virtually.

Read More

Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors among Sundance 'Beyond Film' speakers Sundance to honor Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell on opening night Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'

Latest Headlines

'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates
Movies // 30 minutes ago
'Shotgun Wedding' trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel try to escape pirates
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Shotgun Wedding," a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is coming to Prime Video.
'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "She Came to Me," a romantic comedy starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the Berlin International Film Festival.
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the first action movie of the year, "Plane," which delivers a primal survival adventure. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," a new horror film from "Midsommar" director Ari Aster, opens in theaters in April.
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson looks back on her life and career in "Pamela, A Love Story," a new film coming to Netflix.
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, "A Man Called Otto," is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Movies // 1 day ago
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Netflix movie "True Spirit" was released detailing the story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson's solo sailing trip around the world.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marvel announced the home video releases of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD after announcing its Disney+ premiere.
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Movies // 2 days ago
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Devine said his "Workaholics" movie at Paramount+ was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement