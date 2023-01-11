Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 Jurors

1/5

Marlee Matlin will be a U.S. Documentary juror at Sundance 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced the jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. The Sundance Film Festival returns in person in Utah Jan. 19-29 and virtually from Jan. 24-29. Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic competition include Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman. Matlin starred in last year's Oscar-winning CODA, which premiered at Sundance.

Playwright Harris co-wrote the Sundance film Zola and the TV series Euphoria. Hittman's three films premiered at Sundance including 2020's Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The U.S. Documentary jurors are W. Kamau Bell, Ramona S. Diaz and Carla Gutierrez. Bell premiered his Showtime series We Need to Talk About Cosby at the 2022 festival.

Diaz's films have also played Sundance, including Imelda, Motherland, and A Thousand Cuts. Gutierrez is an editor whose work includes the films Julia and RBG and the Netflix series Pray Away.

Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka comprise the World Dramatic jurors. The filmmakers represent Japan, Palestine and Nigeria respectively.

The World Documentary jurors are Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau. Amer is Egyptian-American while Costa comes from Brazil and Nanau from Romania and Germany.

Madeleine Olnek is the Next section juror. Her debut film, Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same premiered at Sundance, and her follow-up, The Foxy Merkins premiered at Sundance's first Los Angeles summer NEXT weekend.

The Shorts jury includes Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman. Cretton's short Short Term 12 won a Sundance Jury Prize in 2009 and inspired the 2013 feature film Cretton directed.

Cretton's first feature film, I Am Not a Hipster also premiered at Sundance in 2012. His most recent film was Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Khondji founded the short film streaming service Le Cinema Club. Stratman is a prolific short filmmaker.

The Alfred P. Sloan jury comprised of Dr. Heather Berlin, Jim Gaffigan, Dr. Mandë Holford, Shalini Kantayya and Lydia Dean Pilcher. They already awarded the film The Pod Generation, which premieres opening night, the Sloan Prize.

UPI will be covering the Sundance Film Festival virtually.