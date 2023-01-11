Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 11, 2023 / 12:41 PM

'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Peter Dinklage plays a composer in the romantic comedy "She Came to Me." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Peter Dinklage plays a composer in the romantic comedy "She Came to Me." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- She Came to Me will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the film will have its world premiere Feb. 16.

Advertisement

The Berlin International Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, will run Feb. 16-26 this year.

She Came to Me will screen out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala event at the Berlinale Palast.

The new movie is a romantic comedy written and directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei and Joanna Kulig.

Miller, the daughter of playwright Arthur Miller, is a filmmaker and author known for Angela, The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

Advertisement

She Came to Me explores love in all its forms while following a cast of characters living in New York City. Dinklage plays a composer experiencing a creative block who sets out in search of inspiration at the behest of his wife (Hathaway).

"We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society. The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression," Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a press release.

Miller's films Maggie's Plan and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee screened at previous Berlinales.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors among Sundance 'Beyond Film' speakers Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the first action movie of the year, "Plane," which delivers a primal survival adventure. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," a new horror film from "Midsommar" director Ari Aster, opens in theaters in April.
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson looks back on her life and career in "Pamela, A Love Story," a new film coming to Netflix.
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, "A Man Called Otto," is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Movies // 1 day ago
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Netflix movie "True Spirit" was released detailing the story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson's solo sailing trip around the world.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Movies // 1 day ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marvel announced the home video releases of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD after announcing its Disney+ premiere.
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Movies // 1 day ago
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Devine said his "Workaholics" movie at Paramount+ was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin.
Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors among Sundance 'Beyond Film' speakers
Movies // 4 days ago
Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors among Sundance 'Beyond Film' speakers
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Randall Park and other stars will hold Beyond Film conversations at the Sundance Film Festival.
'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Sick," a new horror film from "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, is coming to Peacock in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement