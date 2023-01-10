Trending
'Beau is Afraid' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix faces fears on wild adventure

By Annie Martin
Joaquin Phoenix stars in the new horror film "Beau is Afraid." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Beau is Afraid.

The studio shared a trailer for the surrealist horror film Tuesday featuring Joaquin Phoenix.

Beau is Afraid follows Beau (Phoenix), an entrepreneur who faces his fears as he goes on a bizarre, decades-long journey to see his mother.

"You will walk many miles. Dozens will become hundreds. Hundreds will become thousands. Your adventures will continue for years and years," a mysterious woman says in the trailer.

Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey and Michael Gandolfini also star.

Beau is Afraid is written and directed by Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster.

"A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster," an official description reads.

Beau is Afraid opens in theaters April 21.

