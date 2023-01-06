Trending
Jan. 6, 2023 / 12:06 PM

'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film

By Annie Martin

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Sick.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Friday.

Sick is set in April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film follows Parker and Miri, two best friends who quarantine at a remote lake house.

"As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone -- or so they think," an official description reads.

Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams star.

Sick is produced by Blumhouse and Miramax. The film hails from Scream writer Kevin Williamson, who co-wrote the script with Katelyn Crabb and produced with Bill Block and Ben Fast. The movie is directed by John Hyams.

Sick premieres Jan. 13 on Peacock.

