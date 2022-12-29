Trending
Movies
Dec. 29, 2022 / 12:51 PM

Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023

By Annie Martin
1/5
Disney+ is developing a documentary about late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/758c6b6c4e1f4b0987c7afcd0ec8637d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Disney+ is developing a documentary about late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release a Stan Lee documentary in 2023.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it is developing a documentary about the late Marvel Comics icon.

Disney+ shared the news on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," the post reads.

Lee was a comic book writer, editor and publisher who helped create iconic Marvel characters including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

In later years, Lee served as a producer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would make cameos in the films.

Lee died at age 95 in November 2018.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office 'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth Chrissy Teigen shares childhood photos of John Legend on his 44th birthday

