Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023

Disney+ is developing a documentary about late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release a Stan Lee documentary in 2023. The streaming service announced Wednesday that it is developing a documentary about the late Marvel Comics icon. Advertisement

Disney+ shared the news on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," the post reads.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/42eH07wXFC— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 28, 2022

Lee was a comic book writer, editor and publisher who helped create iconic Marvel characters including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

In later years, Lee served as a producer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would make cameos in the films.

Lee died at age 95 in November 2018.