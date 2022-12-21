Trending
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters

By Annie Martin
1/5
Channing Tatum returns as Mike Lane in the new film "Magic Mike's Last Dance." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5f502bceb69ee1ed71896fae5e38cc86/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Channing Tatum returns as Mike Lane in the new film "Magic Mike's Last Dance." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The studio shared new posters for the romantic comedy-drama film Tuesday featuring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

The posters show Tatum and Hayek get close as their characters. The posters feature the tagline "The last tease."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is a sequel to Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015). The film series follows Michael "Mike Mike" Lane (Tatum), a male stripper from Florida.

The new movie will see Mike head to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek), where they organize a new show.

"For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse... and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he -- and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape -- be able to pull it off?" an official description reads.

Warner Bros. released a trailer for the film in November.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is written by Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two films. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first movie, returns to direct the new sequel.

Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

