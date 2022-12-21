Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2022 / 1:49 PM

'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f0cb2a341fdd95c6892640990d839e86/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing more details about the upcoming Luther movie.

The streaming service shared an official title, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and a March release date for the film Wednesday.

Advertisement

Luther: The Fallen Sun is a sequel to the Luther television series, which had a five-season run on BBC One. Season 5 was released in January 2019.

The new film is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and directed by Season 5 director Jamie Payne. Idris Elba reprises his role of John Luther, a brilliant Detective Chief Inspector who is willing to break rules and go down dark paths in the course of his work.

Dermot Crowley will also return as DSU Martin Schenk, with Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to join the cast.

Elba said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Luther: The Fallen Sun opens in the wake of Luther's arrest in Season 5.

"He's done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he's ended up in jail," the actor said. "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life."

Advertisement

"Luther is just so haunted -- that's his whole thing," he added. "Even when he's a free man, he can't help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that's what drives him in this film. He's just very haunted by things he's done, things he could have done, people that have died."

Netflix announced the project in September 2021.

Read More

Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters 'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills 'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Jung_E," a new sci-fi film from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in January.
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Movies // 4 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, opens in theaters in February.
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Movies // 7 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a "Black Adam" sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 1 day ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 1 day ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle named "She Said" as 2022's Best Movie About Women on Monday.
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The movie "Babylon" has released two new trailers ahead of its Dec. 23 release in theaters.
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 2 days ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement