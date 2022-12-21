'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Jung_E.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean sci-fi film Wednesday.

Jung_E is written and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. The film takes place in "a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, where an A.I. lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier -- her mother."

The teaser introduces the "A.I. combat warrior."

Late actress Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo star.

Kim and Ryu previously collaborated with Yeon on his series Hellbound, released on Netflix in 2021.

Jung_E premieres Jan. 20, 2023, on Netflix.