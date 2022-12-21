Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2022 / 11:18 AM

'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film

By Annie Martin

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Jung_E.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean sci-fi film Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jung_E is written and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. The film takes place in "a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, where an A.I. lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier -- her mother."

The teaser introduces the "A.I. combat warrior."

Late actress Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo star.

Kim and Ryu previously collaborated with Yeon on his series Hellbound, released on Netflix in 2021.

Jung_E premieres Jan. 20, 2023, on Netflix.

Read More

Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser 'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Movies // 42 minutes ago
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, opens in theaters in February.
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Movies // 4 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a "Black Adam" sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 22 hours ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 23 hours ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 1 day ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle named "She Said" as 2022's Best Movie About Women on Monday.
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The movie "Babylon" has released two new trailers ahead of its Dec. 23 release in theaters.
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 2 days ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement