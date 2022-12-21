Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2022 / 7:33 AM / Updated at 7:39 AM

Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel

By Karen Butler
1/5
Dwayne Johnson said on Twitter that a "Black Adam" sequel will not be made any time soon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ed96822740df6ab595c1168751c6999a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dwayne Johnson said on Twitter that a "Black Adam" sequel will not be made any time soon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Movie star Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a Black Adam sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.

Advertisement

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson, 50, tweeted Tuesday.

"However, DC and [my production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Gunn tweeted back: "Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

Johnson played the title character in the 2022 blockbuster, Black Adam.

The comic-book adaptation followed an imprisoned former, ancient slave with extraordinary powers who is released by contemporary archaeologists.

The film co-starred Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahl, Marwan Kenzari and Quintessa Swindell.

Dwayne Johnson attends 'Black Adam' premiere in New York

Star Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet for DC's "Black Adam" at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square in New York City on October 12, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman' Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4 Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'National Treasure' honors legacy of grandiose adventure Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'

Latest Headlines

Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 19 hours ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 20 hours ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 1 day ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle named "She Said" as 2022's Best Movie About Women on Monday.
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The movie "Babylon" has released two new trailers ahead of its Dec. 23 release in theaters.
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Movies // 1 day ago
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new biopic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., opens in theaters in July.
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement