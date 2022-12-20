Trending
Dec. 20, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left to right, Pom Klementieff, Groot, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan return in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3." Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango announced Tuesday that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the most anticipated movie of 2023.

The movie ticket app surveyed 5,000 ticket buyers.

Runners-up included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming Aquaman, Mission: Impossible and Creed sequels, the Hunger Games prequel and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Fandango also noted that 84% of those surveyed planned to see six or more new movies in theaters, with 97% planning to see more in 2023 than they saw in 2022. Some 72% also expressed interest in seeing movies in IMAX and large-format screens.

Fandango also asked moviegoers what their most anticipated new performances were. The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey won, followed by Viola Davis in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Christopher Walken in Dune: Part 2 and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

The most anticipated returning heroes are Chris Pratt, Harrison Ford, Keanu Reeves, Zoe Saldana and Paul Rudd. Most anticipated villains are Melissa McCarthy in The Little Mermaid, Bill Skarsgard in John Wick 4, Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man, Jack Black in Super Mario and Jason Momoa in Fast X. Majors is also playing the antagonist in Creed III.

For most anticipated horror movie, Salem's Lot topped new entries in the Insidious, Exorcist and Scream franchises, and M3gan. Spider-Verse led most anticipated family films ahead of Super Mario, Little Mermaid, Haunted Mansion and Pixar's Elemental.

The most anticipated live-action comedies are Magic Mike's Last Dance, Barbie, Cocaine Bear, House Party and 80 for Brady. Most anticipated action movies (non-superhero) are Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Hunger Games, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Fast X.

Most anticipated superhero movies are Guardians, Spider-Verse, Ant-Man, The Marvels and Aquaman.

