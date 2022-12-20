Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival

1/5

Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser will be honored at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Organizers announced Tuesday that Fraser, 54, will receive the Spotlight Award for his performance in the new film The Whale. Advertisement

Fraser will receive the award Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center. The film festival runs Jan. 5-16.

The Whale is based on the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. Hunter wrote the film adaptation, which is directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The Whale centers on Charlie (Fraser), an obese English professor who attempts to reconcile with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

"Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky's powerful adaptation of The Whale. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness," festival chairman Harold Matzner said. "For this award-caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser."

Past Spotlight Award winners include Bryan Cranston and Andrew Garfield.

Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Sarah Polley, Michelle Yeoh and The Fabelmans will also receive awards at the 2023 show.

The Whale opened in theaters earlier this month.