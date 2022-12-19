Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 19, 2022 / 6:47 PM

Women Film Critics Circle declares 'She Said,' 'Women Talking' the best of 2022

By Karen Butler
1/5
The Women Film Critics Circle named Zoe Kazan's "She Said" as the Best Movie About Women in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b423b7842eb5f56b1a1ab8851f81a79e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Women Film Critics Circle named Zoe Kazan's "She Said" as the Best Movie About Women in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle named She Said as 2022's Best Movie About Women on Monday.

Writer-director Sarah Polley's Women Talking scored the honors for Best Movie By a Woman and Best Woman Storyteller.

Advertisement

It also won the Adrienne Shelly Award for a film that "most passionately opposes violence against women" and the Karen Morley Award for "best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity."

Michelle Yeoh won the prize for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she and Ke Huy Quan, her co-star in the film, were voted Best Screen Couple.

Brendan Fraser earned the Best Actor accolade for The Whale and Till won the Josephine Baker Award for "best expressing the woman of color experience in America."

Happening won for Best Foreign Film By or About Women, The Janes won for Best Documentary By or About Women, and Meilin (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) from Turning Red won for Best Animated Female.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande earned the title of Best Equality of the Sexes and The Handmaid's Tale won the award for Best TV Show.

Advertisement

Geena Davis won the Acting and Activism Award and Rita Moreno won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read More

'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman' Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4 Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'National Treasure' honors legacy of grandiose adventure Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'

Latest Headlines

'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The movie "Babylon" has released two new trailers ahead of its Dec. 23 release in theaters.
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 5 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new biopic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., opens in theaters in July.
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Movies // 10 hours ago
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Barbie," a new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will open in theaters in July 2023.
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon," along with Max Minghella and Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire and his daughter, and other stars.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Movies // 3 days ago
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement