Dec. 19, 2022 / 8:25 AM

Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set

By Tonya Pendleton
Tom Cruise attends the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. He shared a holiday thank you with fans while airborne on the set of the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.

While seemingly strapped to an aircraft over a beach in South Africa, Cruise thanked his fans for going to the movie to see Top Gun: Maverick, which became the highest-grossing film of 2022. The video was posted to YouTube on Sunday by Paramount Pictures.

"Hey, everyone," Cruise said, wearing safety glasses, earplugs and dressed in what looks like a flight suit with a T-shirt underneath. "Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

The camera angle widens to include the movie's writer/director, Christopher McQuarrie, also in the aircraft.

"Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get this shot," Cruise says to McQuarrie. "Are you coming?"

McQuarrie answers, "Not on your life," then moves out of the shot, as Cruise, still strapped in, begins to "float" in midair. "Oh, where was I," he continues. "Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. Thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. ... I gotta get back to work. I've really got to get this shot."

As he readies for his descent, Cruise says "You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies."

And just like his Mission: Impossible character Ethan Hunt, Cruise takes a death-defying drop, plummeting to the beach below.

The video ends with the announcement that Top Gun: Maverick heads to Paramount+ on Thursday.

Cruise, 60, is shooting the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise scheduled for release in 2023. Dead Reckoning Part One is coming out on July 14. Part Two is planned for June 28, 2024. McQuarrie wrote and directed both films.

The production dealt with several delays during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it began shooting in 2020.

The Mission: Impossible movie franchise has been a box office mainstay for Paramount, as all the movies have grossed at least $100 million. 2018's Mission: Impossible -- Fallout grossed over $791 million. It was Cruise's highest-grossing movie until Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.44 billion worldwide.

Tom Cruise turns 60: a look back

Tom Cruises poses with director Steven Spielberg and actors Jodie Foster and Dustin Hoffman, left to right, after he was presented the 5th annual Artists Rights Foundation John Huston Award during a mock ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 17, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

