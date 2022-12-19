Breaking News
House Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 19, 2022 / 3:16 PM

'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Margot Robbie attends the premiere of the motion picture dramatic comedy "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday. She stars in the Damien Chazelle movie, which just released both 'naughty' and 'nice' trailers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f3249053a1a8199a90b42e4c2c56e9a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Margot Robbie attends the premiere of the motion picture dramatic comedy "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday. She stars in the Damien Chazelle movie, which just released both 'naughty' and 'nice' trailers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest movie Babylon is heading to theaters on Dec. 23. Two new trailers have dropped for it -- and just in time for the Christmas season, one is dubbed 'naughty' and the other is 'nice.'

Set in 1920s Hollywood, the movie is a look at debauchery in the industry at a time when it was loosely regulated, if regulated at all.

Advertisement

The film's official synopsis reads: "From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

Advertisement

In the NSFW naughty trailer, scenes from lavish parties, a very creepy Tobey Maguire, what looks like an on-set murder, plenty of weapons and cigarettes, and some choice nudity, are seen as Pitt, Robbie and Calva's characters navigate the Hollywood scene both on the soundstage and off.

Even the 'nice' trailer has moments of excess, though not quite as graphic as the 'naughty' one. But it's also NSFW unless you have on headphones.

Chazelle is best known for his films Whiplash (2014) which won J.K. Simmons a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man (2018), and the Oscar debacle that saw his 2016 film, La La Land mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar that was meant for Moonlight.

Babylon is Pitt's second film to deal with the seedy underside of Hollywood and is the third he's made with Robbie. They were both in The Big Short (2015) and in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019) directed by Quentin Tarantino. Leonardo di Caprio was also in the acclaimed film, which incorporated the infamous Manson murders into its storyline about a fading TV actor and his stunt double. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More

Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set 'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission: 'So blessed'

Latest Headlines

Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 1 hour ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new biopic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., opens in theaters in July.
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Movies // 7 hours ago
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Barbie," a new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will open in theaters in July 2023.
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon," along with Max Minghella and Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire and his daughter, and other stars.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Movies // 3 days ago
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Movies // 4 days ago
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement