'Babylon' releases two new trailers - one 'naughty,' one 'nice'

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of the motion picture dramatic comedy "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday. She stars in the Damien Chazelle movie, which just released both 'naughty' and 'nice' trailers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest movie Babylon is heading to theaters on Dec. 23. Two new trailers have dropped for it -- and just in time for the Christmas season, one is dubbed 'naughty' and the other is 'nice.' Set in 1920s Hollywood, the movie is a look at debauchery in the industry at a time when it was loosely regulated, if regulated at all. Advertisement

The film's official synopsis reads: "From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

In the NSFW naughty trailer, scenes from lavish parties, a very creepy Tobey Maguire, what looks like an on-set murder, plenty of weapons and cigarettes, and some choice nudity, are seen as Pitt, Robbie and Calva's characters navigate the Hollywood scene both on the soundstage and off.

Even the 'nice' trailer has moments of excess, though not quite as graphic as the 'naughty' one. But it's also NSFW unless you have on headphones.

Chazelle is best known for his films Whiplash (2014) which won J.K. Simmons a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man (2018), and the Oscar debacle that saw his 2016 film, La La Land mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar that was meant for Moonlight.

Babylon is Pitt's second film to deal with the seedy underside of Hollywood and is the third he's made with Robbie. They were both in The Big Short (2015) and in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019) directed by Quentin Tarantino. Leonardo di Caprio was also in the acclaimed film, which incorporated the infamous Manson murders into its storyline about a fading TV actor and his stunt double. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth.

