Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 19, 2022 / 10:02 AM

'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cillian Murphy stars in the new biopic "Oppenheimer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cd5e6041aafb572ce14abe0681832cf1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cillian Murphy stars in the new biopic "Oppenheimer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Oppenheimer.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Sunday featuring Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin book American Prometheus. The film centers on Oppenheimer and his work on the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the first atomic bomb during World War II.

The new movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception) and also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Josh Hartnett.

"We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won't understand it until they've used it," Murphy says as Oppenheimer in the trailer.

"Theory will only take you so far. I don't know if we can be trusted with such a weapon but we have no choice," he adds.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

Read More

Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend Jac Cordeiro go Instagram official in holiday photo Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg tease 'Young Royals' Season 3 on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 57 minutes ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Barbie," a new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will open in theaters in July 2023.
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon," along with Max Minghella and Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire and his daughter, and other stars.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Movies // 3 days ago
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Movies // 3 days ago
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Movies // 3 days ago
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical.
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Movies // 3 days ago
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement