'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy

1/5

Diane Keaton returns in the "Book Club" sequel "Book Club: The Next Chapter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Book Club: The Next Chapter. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the comedy film Monday featuring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Advertisement

Book Club: The Next Chapter is a sequel to the 2018 movie Book Club. The film series follows Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen), four longtime friends who first met at a book club.

The new movie opens with Vivian's (Fonda) engagement and sees the four friends head to Italy for her bachelorette party.

"When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official description reads.

Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson and Andy Garcia also star.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is written and directed by Bill Holderman, who co-wrote and directed the first movie. The film opens in theaters in May 2023 over Mother's Day weekend.