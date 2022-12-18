Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 18, 2022 / 2:27 PM / Updated at 2:29 PM

'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office

By Karen Butler
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Zoe Saldana attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on December 6. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Violent Night with $5.6 million, followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 3 with $5.4 million, Strange World at No. 4 with $2.2 million and The Menu at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Devotion at No. 6 with $825,00, The Fabelmans at No. 7 with $750,000, Black Adam at No. 8 with $500,000, I Heard the Bells at No. 9 with $310,000 and Empire of Light at No. 10 with $235,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $152 million, compared with last weekend's highest performers, which raked in about $33.3 million, with Black Panther in the lead with $11.1 million.

In all Black Panther has brought in more than nearly $419 million.

