Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 16, 2022 / 4:00 AM

2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels

By Fred Topel
1/5
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's "Ticket to Paradise" was toxic and unfunny. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's "Ticket to Paradise" was toxic and unfunny. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Most bad movies only cost you a couple of hours and are easily forgettable when you can celebrate the best of the year. The worst movies of 2022 are so egregious with toxic messages and self-indulgent bloat, they ought to be called out for misappropriating the Hollywood resources they had behind them.

Many of these selections are bittersweet for their missed potential, whether streaming or theatrical, but there are no participation trophies in cinema. The artists who chose to use their platform to promote damaging messages don't get a pass. Find links to our full reviews for more elaboration.

Advertisement

10. 'They/Them'

They/Them is the most frustrating kind of disappointment because it begins with a genuinely inspired premise. A slasher movie at a conversion camp combines formulaic movie horrors with real-life horrors of intolerance and abuse. Unfortunately, those two concepts work against each other, and some of the film's twists suggest problematic connections between sexuality and violence.

Advertisement

9. 'Day Shift'

Daytime vampire hunters with action from the John Wick team sounds like fun, right? Unfortunately, Day Shift can never decide what it wants to be. It's a buddy movie between veteran Jamie Foxx and by-the-books rookie Dave Franco, but then it's also about Franco's character turning undead, bad guys coming after Foxx's estranged family and all the minutiae of the vampire hunting bureaucracy. The action isn't cool enough to save this.

8. 'Scream'

The fifth Scream did well, so the franchise will continue next year, but this year's entry was the worst of the franchise and a frustrating entry. Attempts to make meta horror relevant to the legacy sequel generation felt superficial. As much as the new filmmakers seem to love the original series, it doesn't seem as though they understood it.

7. 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

A bad family movie is probably relatively harmless compared to other titles on this list. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gets so bogged down in expositional subplots, at two hours long, that it's hard to imagine kids getting excited about a human wedding subplot. Perhaps those are built-in bathroom breaks for the tykes.

Advertisement

6. 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

This family comedy is even more disappointing because it could have been good for representation with a blended family. But, its episodic nature pays lip service to relevant issues and feels rushed through a series of shenanigans, instead of a coherent narrative.

5. 'Father Stu'

The real Stuart Long may have turned his life around and been a positive influence on many lives. His biopic, starring Mark Wahlberg and produced by him, gives co-star Mel Gibson a chance to make more oddly anti-Semitic allusions. Were this a scrappy, upstart indie production, it could maybe pass as a TV movie, on a non-premium channel. Hollywood heavyweights allowing irresponsible language that's irrelevant to Stu's story costs them any good will.

4. 'Ticket to Paradise'

The premise here is that you'll love to watch a divorced couple fight at their daughter's wedding as long as they're played by pretty, charming celebrities. So one should resent Ticket to Paradise from the very foundation, and the film makes no effort to disavow itself of such a toxic premise.

Advertisement

3. 'Jurassic World Dominion'

While legacy sequels like Top Gun: Maverick showed how to find drama in decades-old franchises, Jurassic World completely ran out of ideas. Oh, they got the original cast back, only to have them stand around saying, "Hey, good to see you again." Instead of dinosaurs, Dominion spent more time dealing with locusts, which were not nearly as cool, and what dino-plot was left couldn't be bothered to maintain a single thread for the entirety of the movie.

2. 'Disney's Pinocchio'

Fortunately, there's still one good Pinocchio movie out this year. Unfortunately, the Disney+ movie by Robert Zemeckis, with Tom Hanks as Geppetto, was not it. All the technology robs the story of magic and adds meaningless anachronistic references to qualify itself as "modern."

1. 'The Bubble'

By the time this so-called comedy about making movies during the pandemic came out, many successful movies filmed under COVID-19 safety protocols already were out. So not only was The Bubble irrelevant, but it just wasn't funny in the first place. Judd Apatow still lets his actors improvise too much, and this time they flailed with unfunny riffs on boredom, cabin fever and celebrity ego. While good movies satirized the privileged this year, The Bubble was a prime example of privileged filmmakers exercising privilege.

Advertisement

Read More

2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Movies // 14 hours ago
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical.
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix in February.
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Movies // 1 day ago
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming releases, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Jai White describes the Defence Lab Systems he employs in his latest action movie, "As Good As Dead" and previews his western "The Outlaw Johnny Black."
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "65," a new film from the writers of "A Quiet Place" and starring Adam Driver, opens in theaters in March.
'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Scream VI," a new horror film starring Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, opens in theaters in March.
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 films will be included on the National Film Registry in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement