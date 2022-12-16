'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'

1/5

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the new film "Barbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Barbie. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the musical comedy Friday featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Advertisement

The teaser opens with a spoof of the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Little girls are seen smashing their other dolls after Robbie is unveiled as a huge Barbie.

The trailer also features footage of Robbie and Gosling in the film. Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming movie.

Barbie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Issa Rae also star.

Warner Bros. Pictures previously released photos of Robbie and Gosling in costume.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

Robbie also stars in the upcoming film Babylon, directed by Damian Chazelle. The actress attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and other stars Thursday.