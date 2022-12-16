Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 16, 2022 / 10:28 AM

'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the new film "Barbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f3249053a1a8199a90b42e4c2c56e9a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the new film "Barbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Barbie.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the musical comedy Friday featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Advertisement

The teaser opens with a spoof of the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Little girls are seen smashing their other dolls after Robbie is unveiled as a huge Barbie.

The trailer also features footage of Robbie and Gosling in the film. Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming movie.

Barbie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Issa Rae also star.

Warner Bros. Pictures previously released photos of Robbie and Gosling in costume.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

Robbie also stars in the upcoming film Babylon, directed by Damian Chazelle. The actress attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and other stars Thursday.

Advertisement

Read More

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg tease 'Young Royals' Season 3 on 'Tonight Show' Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon," along with Max Minghella and Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire and his daughter, and other stars.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Movies // 7 hours ago
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Movies // 22 hours ago
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical.
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix in February.
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Movies // 1 day ago
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming releases, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Movies // 1 day ago
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Jai White describes the Defence Lab Systems he employs in his latest action movie, "As Good As Dead" and previews his western "The Outlaw Johnny Black."
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "65," a new film from the writers of "A Quiet Place" and starring Adam Driver, opens in theaters in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement