Dec. 16, 2022 / 9:32 AM

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/6
Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Babylon stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walked the red carpet Thursday.

The 58-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress attended the film's star-studded Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Pitt wore a black suit and white shirt, while Robbie sported a black, hooded halter dress with an asymmetrical hem. The actress was joined by her mom, Sarie Kessler, at the event.

Other cast members included Tobey Maguire, who brought his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, Max Minghella, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Elle Fanning, Diego Calva, Jean Smart and Li Jun Li.

Babylon is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who also walked the red carpet Thursday. The film takes place in the 1920s and follows multiple characters as they experience the decadence and debauchery of early Hollywood.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt attend 'Babylon' premiere

Cast member Margot Robbie attends the premiere of "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15th, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pitt, Robbie and other cast members teased the movie in a featurette in November.

"It was such an insane time," Robbie said of the film's setting. "It's just wild, like the Wild West."

Babylon opens in theaters Dec. 23.

Chazelle is also known for the films Whiplash, La La Land and First Man.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie tease 'Babylon' in new featurette Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'

