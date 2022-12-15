'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos

1/5

Reese Witherspoon stars in the romantic comedy "Your Place or Mine." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Your Place or Mine. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Advertisement

Your Place or Mine is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will make her feature directorial debut with the film.

The new movie follows two best friends (Witherspoon and Kutcher) who swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change.

Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn also star.

Your Place or Mine - about two best friends (Reese & Ashton), who are total opposites, that house swap for a week - also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Welsey Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. Premieres February 10 pic.twitter.com/GlHiggMaPY— Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2022

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will co-produce the film with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films. Lauren Neustadter will also produce for Hello Sunshine alongside McKenna for Lean Machine.

Kutcher joined the project in August 2021.

Your Place or Mine premieres Feb. 10, 2023, on Netflix.

Witherspoon also stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, while Kutcher was last seen in the film Vengeance.