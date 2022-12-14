Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 14, 2022 / 12:03 PM

'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter in "Scream VI." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e78aed6e08e1f844990a270cd13c92c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter in "Scream VI." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega.

Advertisement

The preview teases terror on the subway as hundreds of people celebrate Halloween in New York City.

Scream VI is a sequel to Scream, released in January, and the sixth installment in the Scream film series. The movie follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings as they try to start over in New York.

"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream," the tagline reads.

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Dermot Mulroney also star.

Scream VI is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film opens in theaters March 10, 2023.

Read More

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40 'Today' cast surprise Al Roker at home amid his recovery 'Young Royals' renewed for third and final season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 films will be included on the National Film Registry in 2022.
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Women Talking" explores a complex situation with nuance that could provide a positive example for any debate.
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Tuesday. The trailer shows Miles Morales having a heart to heart with his mother before embarking on a new adventure.
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves a disappointing return to Pandora, with too many new characters
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Movies // 1 day ago
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Emma Myers from "Wednesday" and Brady Noon from "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" are set to co-star in the Netflix comedy film, "Family Leave."
'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23
Movies // 1 day ago
'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Strange World," an animated film featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White, is coming to Disney+.
Movie review: 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' grants laughter, heart
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' grants laughter, heart
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the character's second spinoff from "Shrek," takes both fairy tales and animated adventures into new territory.
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online Awards
Movies // 2 days ago
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online Awards
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a black comedy set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
'Black Panther' tops North American box office for 5th weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Panther' tops North American box office for 5th weekend
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "Black Panther" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fifth weekend, earning an additional $11.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Screenwriter Jeb Stuart has confirmed his 1988 action classic, "Die Hard," is a Christmas movie, hopefully settling a debate that has divided viewers for decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Notable Deaths of 2022
Notable Deaths of 2022
'Today' cast surprise Al Roker at home amid his recovery
'Today' cast surprise Al Roker at home amid his recovery
UPI Pictures of the Year: Stunning looks from 2022 in entertainment
UPI Pictures of the Year: Stunning looks from 2022 in entertainment
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement