Dec. 14, 2022 / 1:10 PM

'65' trailer: Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in sci-fi thriller

By Annie Martin
Adam Driver stars in the sci-fi thriller "65." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ea21faba62187673ba5694be70ba34d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film 65.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Wednesday featuring Adam Driver.

65 is written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film follows Mills (Driver), a pilot who crash lands on an unknown planet, only to discover he is stranded on Earth 65 million years ago.

"Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Mills and Koa (Greenblatt) fighting and evading dinosaurs.

Chloe Coleman also stars, with Sam Raimi as producer.

65 opens in theaters March 10, 2023.

Driver also stars in the film White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that starts streaming Dec. 30 on Netflix.

