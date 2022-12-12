'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23

1/4

Jake Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade in the animated film "Strange World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Strange World is coming to Disney+ next week. Disney+ said in a press release Monday that the animated film will start streaming Dec. 23. Advertisement

Strange World is written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Don Hall. The film is inspired by pulp magazines, Journey to the Center of the Earth and other sci-fi media.

Strange World follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat, Legend the family dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

Disney+ released a teaser for the film that shows the Clades exploring a new world.

They're in their element when exploring this world... Join the Clade family and experience Disney's #StrangeWorld, streaming December 23 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/uLIU4xC2iq— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 12, 2022

Strange World opened in theaters in November.