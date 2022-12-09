Taylor Swift will make her directorial debut for Searchlight Features

1/5

Taylor Swift appears backstage with her awards at the 50th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. Searchlight Pictures announced today that they will produce Swift's directorial debut from an original script she's written. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Now that recording artist Taylor Swift has conquered the music world, she's on to film and television. Swift will make her directorial debut with an original script for Searchlight Features, according to Variety and Deadline. The 11-time Grammy winner won two best direction awards at the MTV Video Music Awards for All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man. She released her 10th studio album, Midnights in October, accompanied by a visual album with music videos directed by Swift and cameos by actress Laura Dern, the musical trio Haim and model Dita Von Teese. Advertisement

"Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a press release announcing the deal.

Swift is the writer and director behind All Too Well: The Short Film, which screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. In November, she was announced as one of 2022's second most streamed global artists, after Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny who was the top streamed artist for the third year in a row.

