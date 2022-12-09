Taylor Swift will make her directorial debut for Searchlight Features

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Now that recording artist Taylor Swift has conquered the music world, she's on to film and television. Swift will make her directorial debut with an original script for Searchlight Features, according to Variety and Deadline.
The 11-time Grammy winner won two best direction awards at the MTV Video Music Awards for All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man. She released her 10th studio album, Midnights in October, accompanied by a visual album with music videos directed by Swift and cameos by actress Laura Dern, the musical trio Haim and model Dita Von Teese.