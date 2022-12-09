Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 9, 2022 / 3:02 PM

'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' among American Film Institute's Top 10 list

By Tonya Pendleton
1/6
Austin Butler attends the premiere of "Elvis" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, France, on May 25, 2022. "Elvis" is one of the American Film Institute's Top 10 movies of the year. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f542518c98ac3ddde4e13a15cc3cd25e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Austin Butler attends the premiere of "Elvis" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, France, on May 25, 2022. "Elvis" is one of the American Film Institute's Top 10 movies of the year. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The American Film Institute announced its Top 10 movies and TV shows for 2022 and what's most newsworthy is what didn't make the list. In their movie selections, no streamers were included for the first time since they became a viable part of the movie industry.

The Top 10 movies are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and Women Talking. Given that AFI has a track record of correctly predicting the next Best Picture nominees, Universal Films has increased its odds of being one of them, as they have four films on the list.

In 2021, AFI's choices correctly foreshadowed eight of the 10 eventual Best Picture nominees.

Advertisement

AFI also recognized The Banshees of Inisherin with its Special Award as its foreign financing made it ineligible for the list.

On the TV side, the predictions included more content produced by streamers. The Top 10 TV list is Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Mo, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Severance, Somebody Somewhere, and The White Lotus.

With the notable exception of Better Call Saul, all the TV shows are in their second years.

"AFI Awards shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen," AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a release. "This year, more than ever, celebrating the community of artists that realize these dreams is particularly meaningful - as they have lifted our spirits through the most challenging of times and proven the power of this great art form."

AFI will honor the 10 films and TV shows at their annual luncheon on Jan. 13 at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Read More

'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods 'Tar,' Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer among New York Film Critics Circle winners 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins big at Gotham Awards

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift will make her directorial debut for Searchlight Features
Movies // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift will make her directorial debut for Searchlight Features
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will make her directorial debut with an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Features.
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' trailer brings Charlie Mackesy book to life
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' trailer brings Charlie Mackesy book to life
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse," an animated short film featuring Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne, is coming to Apple TV+.
Kristen Stewart to lead jury at Berlin International Film Festival
Movies // 5 hours ago
Kristen Stewart to lead jury at Berlin International Film Festival
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will serve as president of the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
Jerrod Carmichael to host 2023 Golden Globes
Movies // 1 day ago
Jerrod Carmichael to host 2023 Golden Globes
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Jerrod Carmicheal has been announced as the host of the 2023 Golden Globes, which will air live from Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "M3gan" producer Jason Blum, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng attended the film's Los Angeles premiere.
'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Movies // 2 days ago
'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "The Pale Blue Eye," a gothic mystery film inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet attended the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Gil Kenan has confirmed he will co-write and direct the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" film franchise.
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "The Whale" has performances and themes at odds with each other and other aspects of the film, but the heart of its protagonist ultimately wins out.
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Movies // 3 days ago
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the release date for "Mickey 17," the next film from "Parasite" Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho starring Robert Pattinson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement