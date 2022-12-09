Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 9, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Kristen Stewart to lead jury at Berlin International Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kristen Stewart will serve as president of the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0f84f375f625429250f15b0b97bf63cb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kristen Stewart will serve as president of the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will lead the jury at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Organizers said in a press release Friday that Stewart, 32, will serve as president of the jury at the 73rd annual film festival in February.

Advertisement

"We're excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. "She's one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between US and Europe."

Stewart is known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. She has since starred in such films as Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, Personal Shopper, Spencer and Crimes of the Future.

Advertisement

The actress is now working on her feature-length directorial debut, an adaptation of the Lidia Yuknavitch novel The Chronology of Water.

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 16-26, 2023.

Read More

H.E.R. says 'Beauty and the Beast' special will be 'beautiful celebration' Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jerrod Carmichael to host 2023 Golden Globes
Movies // 21 hours ago
Jerrod Carmichael to host 2023 Golden Globes
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Jerrod Carmicheal has been announced as the host of the 2023 Golden Globes, which will air live from Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "M3gan" producer Jason Blum, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng attended the film's Los Angeles premiere.
'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "The Pale Blue Eye," a gothic mystery film inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet attended the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Gil Kenan has confirmed he will co-write and direct the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" film franchise.
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "The Whale" has performances and themes at odds with each other and other aspects of the film, but the heart of its protagonist ultimately wins out.
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Movies // 3 days ago
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the release date for "Mickey 17," the next film from "Parasite" Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho starring Robert Pattinson.
Movie review: 'Emancipation' is impressive but still follows Will Smith formula
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Emancipation' is impressive but still follows Will Smith formula
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Emancipation," on Apple TV+ Friday, provides an impressive recreation of Civil War era Louisiana, though star Will Smith still brings his usual blockbuster accouterments to the drama.
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Movies // 3 days ago
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Roadside Pictures announced it will distribute the movie "Moving On," starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They have set a March 17 release date.
Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons' featurette
Movies // 3 days ago
Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons' featurette
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star in the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie, which just released a new poster and featurette.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Al Roker hopes to return home 'soon' amid hospitalization
Al Roker hopes to return home 'soon' amid hospitalization
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA
Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement