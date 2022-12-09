Kristen Stewart to lead jury at Berlin International Film Festival

1/5

Kristen Stewart will serve as president of the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will lead the jury at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. Organizers said in a press release Friday that Stewart, 32, will serve as president of the jury at the 73rd annual film festival in February. Advertisement

"We're excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. "She's one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between US and Europe."

The Berlinale is delighted to announce the 2023 president of the International Jury: American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart! The festival is excited about one of the most eminent international talents taking on this distinguished task: https://t.co/COyzZRLqP4⭐️ pic.twitter.com/e761116AYE— Berlinale (@berlinale) December 9, 2022

Stewart is known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. She has since starred in such films as Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, Personal Shopper, Spencer and Crimes of the Future.

Advertisement

The actress is now working on her feature-length directorial debut, an adaptation of the Lidia Yuknavitch novel The Chronology of Water.

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 16-26, 2023.