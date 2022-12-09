Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 12:43 PM

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' trailer brings Charlie Mackesy book to life

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the short film Friday featuring Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is based on the Charlie Mackesy book of the same name. The story follows the unlikely friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy's search for home.

Jude Coward Nicoll voices the Boy, with Hollander as the Mole, Elba as the Fox and Byrne as the Horse.

The film brings Mackesy's illustrations to life with hand-drawn animation.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is directed by Mackesy and Peter Baynton, with Jony Ive and Woody Harrelson as executive producers. The film features an original score by Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will premiere Dec. 25 on Apple TV+ and on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

