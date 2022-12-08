Jerrod Carmichael to host 2023 Golden Globes

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael has been announced as the host of the revamped Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.
"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards," Helen Hoehnel, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement. "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."
Carmichael will host the show live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10. He won an Emmy last year for writing in a comedy special for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, which aired on HBO Max. In it, Carmichael came out as gay.