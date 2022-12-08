Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 8, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere

By Annie Martin
1/7
Jason Blum attends the Los Angeles premiere of "M3gan" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ad5b1fd7854f8045a78fe8be33af58f2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jason Blum attends the Los Angeles premiere of "M3gan" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- M3gan producer Jason Blum made a splash on the red carpet Wednesday.

Blum, 53, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere with cast members Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis.

Advertisement

M3gan is a sci-fi horror film based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan and directed by Gerard Johnstone. The movie follows Gemma (Williams), a brilliant toy company roboticist who creates M3gan, a life-like doll with artificial intelligence.

Blum dressed up as M3gan, played by Donald and voiced by Davis in the film. The producer wore a long blonde wig and a camel-colored dress with white tights.

Several dancers also dressed up as M3gan at the premiere.

Williams attended the event with her partner, actor Alexander Dreymon. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Arlo, this past winter.

M3gan opens in theaters Jan. 6, 2023.

Allison Williams, Jason Blum attend 'M3gan' premiere in LA

Star and executive producer Allison Williams attends the premiere of "M3gan" at the TCL Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the movie Wednesday that shows M3gan protect Gemma's niece Cady (McGraw) to deadly effect.

Advertisement

Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions, is also known for producing Paranormal Activity, Insidious and The Purge film series.

Read More

'M3gan' trailer introduces new James Wan horror film Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "The Pale Blue Eye," a gothic mystery film inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet attended the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Movies // 2 days ago
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Gil Kenan has confirmed he will co-write and direct the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" film franchise.
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "The Whale" has performances and themes at odds with each other and other aspects of the film, but the heart of its protagonist ultimately wins out.
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Movies // 2 days ago
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the release date for "Mickey 17," the next film from "Parasite" Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho starring Robert Pattinson.
Movie review: 'Emancipation' is impressive but still follows Will Smith formula
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Emancipation' is impressive but still follows Will Smith formula
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Emancipation," on Apple TV+ Friday, provides an impressive recreation of Civil War era Louisiana, though star Will Smith still brings his usual blockbuster accouterments to the drama.
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Movies // 2 days ago
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Roadside Pictures announced it will distribute the movie "Moving On," starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They have set a March 17 release date.
Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons' featurette
Movies // 2 days ago
Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons' featurette
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star in the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie, which just released a new poster and featurette.
'You People' teaser: Jonah Hill tries to impress Eddie Murphy
Movies // 2 days ago
'You People' teaser: Jonah Hill tries to impress Eddie Murphy
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "You People," a comedy film directed by Kenya Barris and starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, is coming to Netflix.
'Aftersun,' Letitia Wright take top honors at British Independent Film Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
'Aftersun,' Letitia Wright take top honors at British Independent Film Awards
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Charlotte Wells' feature debut "Aftersun" took top honors at the British Independent Film Awards winning for Best Feature, Director and Debut Director.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement