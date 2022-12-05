'Aftersun,' Letitia Wright take top honors at British Independent Film Awards

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Director Charlotte Wells' debut Aftersun won Best Feature Film at this year's 25th British Independent Film Awards. The A24 coming-of-age film follows a father-daughter relationship over a twenty-year span and stars Frankie Corio as Sophie, an 11-year-old girl who takes an impactful vacation to Turkey with her father (Paul Mescal). Wells also took home the award for Best Director and Best Debut Director.

Hosted by Ben Bailey Smith in a ceremony at Old Billingsgate, the BIFA Awards has honored the best of British independent film since it was founded in 1998.

Advertisement

This latest honor follows Wells' win as Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Awards.

This year, the BIFA Awards announced gender-neutral categories for the first time in its 25-year history. Letitia Wright of Black Panther and Tamara Lawrence were honored for their work in The Silent Twins, the first award granted in the new Best Joint Performance Category.

Advertisement The best winner reactions from #BIFA2022 Jessie Ware pic.twitter.com/4UoYLYyqL7— BIFA (@BIFA_film) December 4, 2022

The Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Awards went to Rosie McEwen and Kerrie Hayes for their roles in Blue Jean. Georgia Oakley, the screenwriter for Blue Jean won the Best Debut Screenplay Award. Top film honors went to the Sinead O'Connor documentary feature Nothing Compares for Best Documentary and the top International Independent Film was Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World, out of Norway.

The full list of winners:

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film -Samantha Morton

The Special Jury Prize - Open Door

Best British Independent Film - Aftersun

Best Director Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Screenplay Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Lead Performance - Rosy McEwen, Blue Jean

Best Supporting Performance - Kerrie Hayes, Blue Jean

Best Joint Lead Performance -Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright - The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance - Our River... Our Sky ensemble, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa