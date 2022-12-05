Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 5, 2022 / 9:31 AM

'Aftersun,' Letitia Wright take top honors at British Independent Film Awards

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Letitia Wright attends the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in 2019. Wright won an award for her performance in "The Silent Twins" at the 25th annual British International Film Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e65f545e72e7cc85b3554bd5416056b3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Letitia Wright attends the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in 2019. Wright won an award for her performance in "The Silent Twins" at the 25th annual British International Film Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Director Charlotte Wells' debut Aftersun won Best Feature Film at this year's 25th British Independent Film Awards. The A24 coming-of-age film follows a father-daughter relationship over a twenty-year span and stars Frankie Corio as Sophie, an 11-year-old girl who takes an impactful vacation to Turkey with her father (Paul Mescal). Wells also took home the award for Best Director and Best Debut Director.

Hosted by Ben Bailey Smith in a ceremony at Old Billingsgate, the BIFA Awards has honored the best of British independent film since it was founded in 1998.

Advertisement

This latest honor follows Wells' win as Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Awards.

This year, the BIFA Awards announced gender-neutral categories for the first time in its 25-year history. Letitia Wright of Black Panther and Tamara Lawrence were honored for their work in The Silent Twins, the first award granted in the new Best Joint Performance Category.

The Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Awards went to Rosie McEwen and Kerrie Hayes for their roles in Blue Jean. Georgia Oakley, the screenwriter for Blue Jean won the Best Debut Screenplay Award. Top film honors went to the Sinead O'Connor documentary feature Nothing Compares for Best Documentary and the top International Independent Film was Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World, out of Norway.

The full list of winners:

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film -Samantha Morton

The Special Jury Prize - Open Door

Best British Independent Film - Aftersun

Best Director Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Screenplay Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Lead Performance - Rosy McEwen, Blue Jean

Best Supporting Performance - Kerrie Hayes, Blue Jean

Best Joint Lead Performance -Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright - The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance - Our River... Our Sky ensemble, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

Advertisement

Breakthrough Performance - Safia Oakley-Green, The Origin

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director), Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Debut Director Feature Documentary - Kathryn Ferguson, Nothing Compares

Breakthrough Producer, Nadira Murray, Winners, also produced by Paul Welsh

Best Debut Screenwriter - Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

The Raindance Discovery Award - Winners, Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary - Nothing Compares, Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

Best British Short Film - Too Rough, Sean Lìonadh, Ross Mckenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film - The Worst Person In The World, Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting - Shaheen Baig, Blue Jean

Best Costume Design - Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Best Cinematography - Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Best Editing - Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Best Original Music - Matthew Herbert, The Wonder

Best Effects - David Simpson, Men

Best Sound - Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge, Flux Gourmet

Best Make-Up& Hair Design - Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O'Connell, Medusa Deluxe

Best Music Supervision - Lucy Bright, Aftersun

Best Production Design - Helen Scott, Living

Read More

'Tar,' Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer among New York Film Critics Circle winners Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch

Latest Headlines

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer: Tyler Posey returns to Beacon Hills
Movies // 4 minutes ago
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer: Tyler Posey returns to Beacon Hills
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Teen Wolf: The Movie," a sequel to the MTV series starring Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin, is coming to Paramount+.
Movie review: 'Matilda: The Musical' recaptures musical magic
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'Matilda: The Musical' recaptures musical magic
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Matilda: The Musical" captures the empowering spirit of the Roald Dahl story with catchy musical numbers too.
'Black Panther' tops box office for 4th weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Black Panther' tops box office for 4th weekend
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney, Julia Roberts coming to Peacock
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney, Julia Roberts coming to Peacock
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Ticket to Paradise," a romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, will start streaming on Peacock in December.
'Tar,' Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer among New York Film Critics Circle winners
Movies // 2 days ago
'Tar,' Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer among New York Film Critics Circle winners
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Tár," Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan were among the New York Film Critics Circle winners.
Idina Menzel on making 'Disenchanted': 'We had so much fun'
Movies // 2 days ago
Idina Menzel on making 'Disenchanted': 'We had so much fun'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel discussed the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" on "Watch What Happens Live."
Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
Movies // 3 days ago
Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-Jae wrote and directed "Hunt," in which he stars as a South Korean National Security agent battling a mole in a thriller based on historical events.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Indiana Jones' goddaughter in 'Dial of Destiny'
Movies // 3 days ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Indiana Jones' goddaughter in 'Dial of Destiny'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm released the trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The fifth film pairs Indy (Harrison Ford) with Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) whom Indy calls his goddaughter.
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney released the trailer for Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday which features Zoe Saldana's return as Gamora.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats
Movies // 3 days ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a new film featuring Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen and Ron Perlman, opens in theaters in June 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia: 'I'm not Superman'
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia: 'I'm not Superman'
Keke Palmer reveals she is pregnant while guest hosting 'SNL'
Keke Palmer reveals she is pregnant while guest hosting 'SNL'
'Sesame Street' icon Bob McGrath dead at 90
'Sesame Street' icon Bob McGrath dead at 90
'Black Panther' tops box office for 4th weekend
'Black Panther' tops box office for 4th weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement