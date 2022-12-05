Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons' featurette

1/5

Michelle Rodriguez arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. She stars in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," coming out in March. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The board game Dungeons & Dragons has been winning fans since its debut in 1974. Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine star in the latest film version, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is coming to theaters in March. This week, a new poster and behind-the-scenes featurette were released. Per the official synopsis: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Advertisement

This is the sixth live-action film in the franchise, which has included actors Thora Birch, Jeremy Irons, Lucy Lawless, Bruce Payne, Justice Smith, Kiefer Sutherland, Michelle Trachtenberg and Marlon Wayans. The latest film adds Hugh Grant and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page to the franchise.

The new poster includes most of the film's actors with Pine and Rodriguez featured prominently. In the behind-the-scenes featurette, the actors talk about the D&D storyline and what it was like to work on the movie.

"Dungeons & Dragons is that classic hero's journey where we have to defy dragons and evil wizards in order to save the world," Pine says in the video.

Rodriguez, who knows a little about heroics as one of the fixtures of The Fast and Furious franchise, says each character approaches the battle in an individual way.

"It's about finding your own hero within," Rodriguez says. "And each character has their own version of that journey."