'You People' teaser: Jonah Hill tries to impress Eddie Murphy

Jonah Hill stars in the new comedy film "You People." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film You People. The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy Monday featuring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Advertisement

You People is the feature film directorial debut of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also co-wrote and produced the film with Hill.

The movie follows a new couple (Hill, Lauren London) who fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Murphy, Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures.

Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony and Bryan Greenberg also star.

The teaser shows Hill's character try to make a good impression on his girlfriend's parents (Murphy, Long).

You People premieres Jan. 27, 2023, on Netflix.