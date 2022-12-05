Trending
WB sets March 2024 release date for Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'

By Fred Topel
Bong Joon-ho is filming his next movie, "Mickey 17." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/223e9bc8d579c4e72dffd53a769d0b2a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the release date for Mickey 17 Monday. The film will open March 29, 2024.

Mickey 17 is the next film from Parasite writer/director Bong Joon-ho. The film is currently in production.

Robert Pattinson stars. A teaser trailer shows Pattinson sitting in a cylinder filled with liquid wearing a mask.

Bong adapts the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The science fiction book is about a human deemed expendable for missions deemed suicidal.

Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star. Plan B Entertainment produces with Kate Street Picture Company and Bong's Offscreen, Inc.

Behind the scenes, Bong has hired Darius Khondji as director of photography, Fiona Crombie as production designer, Parasite editor Jinmo Yang, Catherine George as costume designer, Dan Glass as visual effects supervisor and Parasite composer Jae-il Jung.

