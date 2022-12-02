Trending
Dec. 2, 2022 / 1:50 PM

'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney, Julia Roberts coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
George Clooney (L) and Julia Roberts star in the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f5d60dfbfd30d41aac61f9d8b808a06a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
George Clooney (L) and Julia Roberts star in the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Ticket to Paradise is coming to Peacock in December.

The streaming service said in a press release Friday that the romantic comedy film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts will start streaming Dec. 9.

Ticket to Paradise is written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski and directed by Parker. The movie reunites Clooney and Roberts, who previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster and other films.

Clooney and Roberts play David and Georgia Cotton, exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

The film is described as "a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances."

Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo also star.

Ticket to Paradise opened in theaters in October. The film will exclusively stream on Peacock and also be available to own on digital Dec. 9 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts attend 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere in Los Angeles

Stars George Clooney (R) and Julia Roberts attend the premiere of romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on October 17, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

