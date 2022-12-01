Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 1, 2022 / 1:52 PM

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats

By Annie Martin
1/5
Anthony Ramos stars in the new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8a5c09b765667cf1671189df5376c7d3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anthony Ramos stars in the new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos.

Advertisement

Rise of the Beasts is based on the Transformers toy line and is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee.

The new film takes place in the 1990s and follows Noah (Ramos), a young man who is caught up in the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, alien robots who can transform into different vehicles and other forms.

The movie introduces the animal-like Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons into the film franchise.

Dominique Fishback also stars, with the voice cast to include Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, David Sobolov, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is written by Joby Harold and directed by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael Bay as producer. The film opens in theaters June 9, 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

Avril Lavigne, Yungblud perform 'I'm a Mess' on 'Late Late Show' 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast 'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Reba McEntire's The Hammer' to premiere on Lifetime in January
Movies // 1 day ago
'Reba McEntire's The Hammer' to premiere on Lifetime in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Hammer," a new drama film starring Reba McEntire, is coming to Lifetime in January 2023.
Ed Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
Movies // 1 day ago
Ed Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ed Helms has signed on for a role in the Netflix comedy movie, "Family Leave."
Movie review: 'Violent Night' captures bloody Christmas spirit
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Violent Night' captures bloody Christmas spirit
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Violent Night" manages to capture the Christmas spirit with an irreverent take on the holiday and action movies, though the action could be more robust.
Mario battles Donkey Kong in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Mario battles Donkey Kong in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Tuesday which shows elements of the Nintendo games animated by Illumination.
'The Drop' will premiere on Jan. 13 on Hulu
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Drop' will premiere on Jan. 13 on Hulu
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Hulu's new original movie "The Drop" will premiere on Jan. 13.
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' trailer features Joshua Bassett
Movies // 2 days ago
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' trailer features Joshua Bassett
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again," an animated film featuring Joshua Bassett, Zachary Levi and Gillian Jacobs, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins big at Gotham Awards
Movies // 2 days ago
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins big at Gotham Awards
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was named Best Feature and cast member Ke Huy Quan won the prize for Best Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards in New York.
'Bros' to stream on Peacock on Friday
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bros' to stream on Peacock on Friday
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The LGBT rom-com "Bros" is heading to streaming on Peacock on Friday. The movie was co-written and stars Billy Eichner.
Universal releases 'Knock at the Cabin,' 'Cocaine Bear' posters
Movies // 3 days ago
Universal releases 'Knock at the Cabin,' 'Cocaine Bear' posters
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released posters for the upcoming movies "Knock at the Cabin" and "Cocaine Bear" on Monday.
Tyler Perry signs four-film deal with Amazon Studios
Movies // 3 days ago
Tyler Perry signs four-film deal with Amazon Studios
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry will write, direct and produce four new films for release on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement