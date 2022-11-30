Trending
Nov. 30, 2022 / 1:55 PM

'Reba McEntire's The Hammer' to premiere on Lifetime in January

By Annie Martin
"The Hammer," a new drama film starring Reba McEntire, is coming to Lifetime in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bcfc3b68f935483c4b04eade6cef4348/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"The Hammer," a new drama film starring Reba McEntire, is coming to Lifetime in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New Lifetime movie Reba McEntire's The Hammer is coming in January.

Lifetime said in a press release Wednesday that the drama film starring Reba McEntire will premiere Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

The Hammer is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. McEntire plays Kim Wheeler, a fictionalized version of Wanker who is appointed judge of the 5th District Court of Nevada.

"After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno -- a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname 'The Hammer.' As the investigation of the former judge's death heats up, Kim's sister Kris (Melissa Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served," an official synopsis reads.

Kat Shioma Metchie plays Vicky, a bailiff who serves as Wheeler's right hand and trusted friend, while Rex Linn portrays Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives.

McEntire and Peterman previously starred together on the series Reba.

Reba McEntire's The Hammer is written by Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden and directed by Jeff Beesley.

