Tyler Perry signs four-film deal with Amazon Studios

1/5

Tyler Perry will write, direct and produce four new films for release on Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry has signed a new film deal with Amazon Studios. The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker will write, direct and produce four films for release on Prime Video. Advertisement

"I'm excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video," Perry said in a statement. "Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I'm looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach."

"Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences."

Huge news! @tylerperry has closed a deal with Amazon Studios to write, direct, and produce four films for Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Px2cCO5zct— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) November 28, 2022

Advertisement

Perry is known for creating the Madea film franchise, along with such series as House of Payne, The Haves and the Have Nots and Sistas.

His most recent film, A Jazzman's Blues, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and was released on Netflix the same month.

Perry was honored with the Governor's Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards and received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Tyler Perry turns 53: a look back