Nov. 21, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis have a complicated relationship in 'Christmas Fumble'

By Tonya Pendleton
Eva Marcille is starring in the new OWN movie "The Christmas Fumble." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- OWN announced the premiere of a trailer for one of their new holiday movies starring former America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille and Sistas star Devale Ellis.

In the trailer for A Christmas Fumble, crisis manager Nicole Barnes is tasked to help NFL star turned TV personality Jordan Davies out of a crisis. While she's willing to take on the case, she does so without telling her bosses that she and Davies once had a romantic relationship. And to make things even more challenging, Davies' entertainment reporter fiancée is sabotaging her efforts.

Ellis is best known for his role on BET's Sistas, where he played Zac for five seasons. He also has a strong social media presence with his wife, Khadeen, and their three kids. They are the stars of a webseries, The Ellises, and host a podcast where they share parenting and relationship advice.

Marcille has enjoyed a multimedia career as well since her victory on Season 3 of ANTM. She's a part of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, appearing on Seasons 10, 11, 12, and 13, as well as on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip earlier this year. She also stars on the BET show, All the Queen's Men and in the BET movie, Hello.

After getting her start by winning the third cycle on the UPN/CW series hosted by Tyra Banks, Marcille says she's grateful to the model turned TV personality despite some criticism of her methods on the show.

"Leave Tyra alone. Tyra Banks, Tyra Lynne Banks is my girl," Marcille told the Beyond the Velvet Rope podcast.

"No good deed goes unpunished. Think about it. She created a show to give a platform to people that would never have an opportunity in this space. This [show] wasn't 5'10 models she could get off the street who couldn't get any agent. These were people who needed grooming and help. And she did that."

The Christmas Fumble will premiere on OWN on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EST.

