'80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady

Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda star in the sports comedy film "80 for Brady." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film 80 for Brady. The studio shared a trailer for the sports comedy film Thursday featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Advertisement

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four senior friends (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field) who take a wild trip to Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LI took place in Houston in February 2017 and featured the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Brady was the quarterback for the Patriots at the time.

Brady and his former teammate Ron Gronkowski appear in the film, along with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

80 for Brady is written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern and directed by Kyle Marvin. The film opens in theaters Feb. 3, ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The 2023 Super Bowl will take place Feb. 12 and feature Rihanna as the halftime show performer.