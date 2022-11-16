Trending
'Snow Day' trailer introduces Nickelodeon, Paramount+ reboot

By Annie Martin
"Snow Day," a musical remake of the 2000 film starring Chevy Chase, is coming to Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in December. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is giving a glimpse of the new film Snow Day.

The network shared a trailer and release date for the Snow Day reboot Wednesday.

Snow Day is a musical remake of the 2000 film starring Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Jean Smart and Chevy Chase.

The new movie follows siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell), who discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks.

"Inspired to pursue his crush, Claire (Shelby Simmons), Hal enlists the help of his best friend, Lane (Fabi Aguirre) to help him express his feelings, and Natalie decides she must challenge the town's cranky snowplow man if she wants to pull off the task of creating a second snow day," an official description reads.

Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy, Ron Huebel, Logan Aultman, Dominic Mariche, Myles Erlick, Monique Jasmine Paul, Destiny Rettinger, Lilly Bartlam and Viggo Hanvelt also have roles.

Snow Day will premiere Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon and start streaming on Paramount+ the same day.

