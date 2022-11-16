Reports: 'The Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney

1/5

Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the first two "Princess Diaries" films. It is unclear whether the actress will return for a third film that is reportedly in the works. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney. The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Aadrita Mukerji will write the script for the new sequel. Advertisement

Sources said the film is a continuation of the first two movies, which starred Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who learns she is the heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia.

Deadline said Debra Martin Chase will produce The Princess Diaries 3, with Melissa K. Stack to serve as executive producer.

It is unclear whether Hathaway will reprise her role of Mia, according to Variety.

The actress expressed interest in a third movie in October, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work."

The Princess Diaries is based on the Meg Cabot book series of the same name. The first film, The Princess Diaries, was released in 2001, while the second, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004.

