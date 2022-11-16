Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 16, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Reports: 'The Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney

By Annie Martin
1/5
Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the first two "Princess Diaries" films. It is unclear whether the actress will return for a third film that is reportedly in the works. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3a27069430681a9916800764f37540a3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the first two "Princess Diaries" films. It is unclear whether the actress will return for a third film that is reportedly in the works. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Aadrita Mukerji will write the script for the new sequel.

Advertisement

Sources said the film is a continuation of the first two movies, which starred Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who learns she is the heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia.

Deadline said Debra Martin Chase will produce The Princess Diaries 3, with Melissa K. Stack to serve as executive producer.

It is unclear whether Hathaway will reprise her role of Mia, according to Variety.

The actress expressed interest in a third movie in October, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work."

The Princess Diaries is based on the Meg Cabot book series of the same name. The first film, The Princess Diaries, was released in 2001, while the second, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004.

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway turns 40: a look back

Anne Hathaway, who portrays Princess Mia in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on August 7, 2004. The first film premiered in 2001. Photo by Maria Gutierez/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Something From Tiffany's' trailer: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson star in holiday rom-com 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer: Channing Tatum heads to London Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown" actor Kyle Chandler and "Tehran" actress Glenn Close have signed on to star in the Netflix movie, "Back in Action."
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer: Channing Tatum heads to London
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer: Channing Tatum heads to London
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a "Magic Mike" sequel starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, opens in theaters in February.
Movie review: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' satisfies nostalgia, emotion
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' satisfies nostalgia, emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "A Christmas Story Christmas" plays all the hits from 1983's "A Christmas Story" with plenty of new stuff, and captures undeniable emotion by the end.
'Something From Tiffany's' trailer: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson star in holiday rom-com
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Something From Tiffany's' trailer: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson star in holiday rom-com
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Something From Tiffany's," a holiday romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson and Shay Mitchell, is coming to Prime Video.
'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson was joined by mom Goldie Hawn and fiancé Danny Fujikawa at the Los Angeles premiere of her film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Sr.," a new documentary featuring late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "She Said" depicts the New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein by Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) with a unique angle on the celebrity sources involved. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $180 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Movies // 4 days ago
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is now streaming an animated short from Studio Ghibli featuring Grogu, the adorable young jedi from the "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio
'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio
Grammys: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead 2023 nominations
Grammys: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead 2023 nominations
Movie review: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' satisfies nostalgia, emotion
Movie review: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' satisfies nostalgia, emotion
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Itzy show smiles in 'Cheshire' concept film
Itzy show smiles in 'Cheshire' concept film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement