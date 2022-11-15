Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 15, 2022 / 11:40 AM

'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Antonio Banderas returns to voice Puss in Boots in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ad3a55a8c53839fe77063cb743287c62/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Antonio Banderas returns to voice Puss in Boots in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

Advertisement

The Last Wish is a sequel to Puss in Boots (2011), a spinoff of the Shrek franchise. The films follow Puss in Boots (Banderas), an adventurous swashbuckling cat on the run from the law.

The new movie opens with Puss having burned through eight of his nine lives. He teams up with Kitty Softpaws (Hayek) to journey into the Black Forest and find a mythical Wishing Star that can restore his lost lives.

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided -- against their better judgment -- by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears crime family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo), "Big" Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura)," an official description reads.

Advertisement

The Last Wish is written by Paul Fisher and directed by Joel Crawford. The film is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Read More

Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+ Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere Bruce Springsteen performs, talks Taylor Swift tour rumors on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kate Hudson brings Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa to 'Glass Onion' premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson was joined by mom Goldie Hawn and fiancé Danny Fujikawa at the Los Angeles premiere of her film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Sr.," a new documentary featuring late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "She Said" depicts the New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein by Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) with a unique angle on the celebrity sources involved. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $180 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Movies // 3 days ago
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is now streaming an animated short from Studio Ghibli featuring Grogu, the adorable young jedi from the "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Movies // 4 days ago
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Movies // 5 days ago
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Movies // 6 days ago
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The autobiographical "The Fabelmans" lets Steven Spielberg apply his sense of wonder to his own life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio
'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement